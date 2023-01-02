FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

FedEx Stock Down 1.3 %

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $173.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

