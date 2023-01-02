FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.
FedEx Stock Down 1.3 %
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.