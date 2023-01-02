SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 28,543 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,543 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,542 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.17 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

