SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $140.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average is $135.04.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

