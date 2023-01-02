Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $173.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

