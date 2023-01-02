First United Bank & Trust Sells 255 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in MetLife were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

MET stock opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.