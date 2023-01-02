First United Bank & Trust Has $1.15 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 2.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock worth $180,710,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

