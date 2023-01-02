Round Table Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.5% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $210.52 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.88.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

