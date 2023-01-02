Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Trimmed by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,808 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,303,000 after purchasing an additional 890,395 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,457,000 after purchasing an additional 237,390 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.14 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

