Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

