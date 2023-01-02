First Merchants Corp Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $266.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.79. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $416.95. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

