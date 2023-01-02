Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 248,572 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for about 1.8% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.18% of Cigna worth $156,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $331.34 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.06 and a 200-day moving average of $295.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

