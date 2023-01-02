Field & Main Bank Sells 155 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Field & Main Bank reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $100.92 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

