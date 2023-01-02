Field & Main Bank Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $263.53 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.38.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

