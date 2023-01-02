Field & Main Bank Has $1.01 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 16.4% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 15,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 70,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $262.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.96 and a 200-day moving average of $254.09. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

