1,828 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,828 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $15,516,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.8% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.38.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $263.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.61 and a 200 day moving average of $258.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

