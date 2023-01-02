Mendel Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,986,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $343.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

