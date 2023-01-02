BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,008,000. Adobe comprises about 2.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 685,159 shares of the software company’s stock worth $188,556,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 68.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.5% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the software company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $336.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $575.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

