Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,732,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of U.S. Bancorp worth $150,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 285,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE USB opened at $43.61 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

