Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,942,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Mondelez International worth $161,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

