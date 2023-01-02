Diversified LLC Buys New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAT opened at $239.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $245.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.