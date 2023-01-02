McAdam LLC Acquires 145 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.