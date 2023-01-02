SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,345,000 after purchasing an additional 66,287 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

