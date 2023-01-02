Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $8.18 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

