Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.8% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

WFC stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

