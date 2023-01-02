Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 18,657 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,657 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

WFC stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

