Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 3,050 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.0% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

INTC stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.