Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.17 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.