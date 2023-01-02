Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $48,301,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $149.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

