Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.1% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS USMV opened at $72.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.