The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 73,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $157.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

