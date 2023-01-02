Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Trading Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

NYSE HUM opened at $512.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.48. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

