iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Reduced by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86.

