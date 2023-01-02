Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 62,840 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 432.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

