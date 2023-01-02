SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $40.90 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78.

