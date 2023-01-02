Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 12.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after buying an additional 119,608 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Price Performance

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $420.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $438.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

