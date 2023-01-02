Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $64.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.