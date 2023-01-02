Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.44 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

