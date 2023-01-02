First Merchants Corp Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.48 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average is $88.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

