BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 1.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $145.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

