Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $179.76 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $256.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

