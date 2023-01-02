Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 165.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.