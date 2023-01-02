ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $45,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

NOW stock opened at $388.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $658.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.57.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.19.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.