Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.3 %

WM stock opened at $156.88 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

