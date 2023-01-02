Raymond James & Associates Acquires 47,455 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Netflix worth $146,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.03.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

NFLX stock opened at $294.88 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $614.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.65 and a 200-day moving average of $245.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

