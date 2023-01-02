Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 536,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,275 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.7% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $144,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $326.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.01. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

