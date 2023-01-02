General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Cut by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Shares of GE opened at $83.79 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

