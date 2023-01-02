Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 448 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $129.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.29 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

