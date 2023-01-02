Stableford Capital II LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244,498 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,698,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,649 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

