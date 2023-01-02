QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Reduced by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 61,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.9% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $109.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

