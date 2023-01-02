Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1,270.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382,202 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $246,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.78 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $115.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

